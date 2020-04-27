Texans releasing S Tashaun Gipson after one season

Tashaun Gipson is available for hire.

The Houston Texans are releasing the safety, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Gipson played in 14 games for the Texans last season, his first and only campaign in Houston after spending the previous three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 30-year-old defender recorded 51 tackles, eight passes defended and three interceptions (including one returned 79 yards for a touchdown) in his lone season with the Texans. Houston did not draft a safety over the weekend.

Gipson came to Houston on a three-year, $22.5 million deal signed before the start of last season, but lasted only a year. Houston will carry $4.25 million in dead cap after releasing him, which could be seen as premature considering a release a year from now would have only required $500,000 in dead cap.

Prior to joining Bill O'Brien's squad, Gipson was a prized free-agent addition in Jacksonville, where he appeared in all 48 games from 2016-2018. The former undrafted free agent out of Wyoming first cut his teeth in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, where he played four seasons and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014.