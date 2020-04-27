NFC East teams assigned international players for 2020

The NFL announced Monday that each NFC East team will carry an additional player on their practice squads in 2020 as part of the International Player Pathway program.

Isaac Alarcon (Dallas Cowboys), David Bada (Washington Redskins), Matt Leo (Philadelphia Eagles) and Sandro Platzgummer (New York Giants) will remain with their respective clubs through at least the end of training camp. The players are then eligible for a practice squad exemption.

The NFC East was chosen to receive these players in a random draw.

Alarcon is a former Mexican college football national champion. Bada played defensive end for the Schwabisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League. Leo is from Australia and played for the Iowa State Cyclones. Platzgummer is a former Austrian U19 national team running back.

The four received training and development alongside NFL players and draft hopefuls in Florida at IMG Academy this past winter after competing in an international combine in Germany last October.

The International Player Pathway Program was instituted in 2017, with the aim of providing international athletes an opportunity to compete at the NFL level and ultimately earn a spot on a roster. Alumnus Efe Obada has spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, recording 24 tackles while appearing in every game in 2019.

Three players that participated in last year's program in 2019 -- Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots), Durval Queiroz Neto (Miami Dolphins) and Christian Wade (Buffalo Bills) -- will return to their AFC East teams for the upcoming season.