NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Draft recap

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts out with the big news of late including Jameis Winston signing a one-year deal in New Orleans (3:50). Then, with the 2020 NFL Draft now complete the guys recap all the big trades such as Trent Williams and Matt Breida and also where all the impact skill position rookies landed like D'Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor (5:50).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: