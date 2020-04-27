Roundup: Patriots FB James Devlin retiring from NFL

James Devlin's career is finished.

The Patriots fullback surprisingly announced his retirement Monday with a post on Instagram.

"Due to unforeseen complications with the injury that ended my season last year, I have decided it is both in my and my family's best interest to retire from the game of football," Devlin wrote. "I've always maintained a belief that in the sport, the team is MUCH more important than myself as an individual ... and that belief still rings true, as I have to prioritize my team at home before anything else."

Devlin's neck injury cut his 2019 season short after just two games, which undoubtedly contributed to New England's ground-game struggles experienced in the latter portion of the season. The fullback known best for clearing running lanes for a number of Patriots backs finishes his time in the NFL with 83 games played from 2012-2019, including a run of five straight seasons in which he appeared in every regular-season game.

He wasn't much of a weapon with the ball in his hands, but Devlin was a key to New England's offensive success throughout his career. His contributions will be missed by a Patriots team that is also taking its first steps into life without Brady.

Elsewhere in post-draft roster-move news Monday:

-- The Denver Broncos announced the release of four players on Monday: safety Tyvis Powell, tight end Bug Howard and defensive linemen Deyon Sizer and Jay-Tee Tiuli.

-- The Detroit Lions announced that they made four cuts on Monday: running back Tra Carson -- who played and started in one game last season due to Detroit's depleted RB ranks -- long snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker and punter Matt Wile.

-- The Indianapolis Colts waived tight end Billy Brown and wide receiver Steve Ishmael, the team announced on Monday.