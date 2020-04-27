Roundup: Patriots FB James Develin retiring from NFL

James Develin's career is finished.

The Patriots fullback surprisingly announced his retirement Monday with a post on Instagram.

"Due to unforeseen complications with the injury that ended my season last year, I have decided it is both in my and my family's best interest to retire from the game of football," Develin wrote. "I've always maintained a belief that in the sport, the team is MUCH more important than myself as an individual ... and that belief still rings true, as I have to prioritize my team at home before anything else."

Develin's neck injury cut his 2019 season short after just two games, which undoubtedly contributed to New England's ground-game struggles experienced in the latter portion of the season. The fullback known best for clearing running lanes for a number of Patriots backs finishes his time in the NFL with 83 games played from 2012-2019, including a run of five straight seasons in which he appeared in every regular-season game.

He wasn't much of a weapon with the ball in his hands, but Develin was a key to New England's offensive success throughout his career. His contributions will be missed by a Patriots team that is also taking its first steps into life without Brady.

View this post on Instagram THANK YOU. A post shared by James Develin (@jdevelin) on Apr 27, 2020 at 10:31am PDT

The Patriots also announced that they have released defensive lineman Keointa Davis and defensive back Obi Melifonwu.

Elsewhere in post-draft roster-move news Monday:

» The Washington Redskins picked up the fifth-year rookie option on defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, the team announced Monday. Allen has played in 36 games in his first three NFL seasons, recording 15 sacks and 139 tackles in that span.

» The Denver Broncos announced the release of four players: safety Tyvis Powell, tight end Bug Howard and defensive linemen Deyon Sizer and Jay-Tee Tiuli.

» The Detroit Lions announced that they made four cuts: running back Tra Carson -- who played and started in one game last season due to Detroit's depleted RB ranks -- long snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker and punter Matt Wile.

» The Indianapolis Colts waived tight end Billy Brown and wide receiver Steve Ishmael, the team announced.

» The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of linebacker Mike Bell.

» The San Francisco 49ers released safety Jacob Thieneman.

» The Seattle Seahawks officially released center Justin Britt and guard D.J. Fluker.