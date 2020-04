Which team won the 2020 NFL Draft? Ravens, Cowboys, Fins make waves

Dolphins' future bright after selecting Tua

All eyes were on the Miami Dolphins coming into the draft as the only team with three first-round picks, and the entire football world awaited their decision when it came to the possibility of selecting their quarterback of the future at fifth overall. Miami made the right choice when it realized the reward far outweighed the risk with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa . Chris Grier made other significant moves , including trading for RB Matt Breida , but the selection of Tua alone made this draft significant for Miami. In two years' time, the Dolphins will be one of the NFL's best teams.