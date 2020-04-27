Which team won the 2020 NFL Draft? Ravens, Cowboys, Fins make waves

The 2020 NFL Draft is now in the books. With 32 teams selecting a total of 255 players over the three-day span, let's look at which teams improved most. Simply put:
Which team won the draft?
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta hits this draft out of the parkThe Baltimore Ravens won this year's draft, hands down. They moved up and down the board, ultimately making 10 picks and drafting almost every position. The biggest thing that caught my eye was that they didn't reach early on but let the draft come to them when selecting linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 28 overall) and running back J.K. Dobbins (No. 55 overall). General manager Eric DeCosta did a masterful job finding good value and addressing needs from top to bottom.
The 2020 Dallas Cowboys look phenomenal on paperJerry Jones had to be thrilled with how the draft played out for his beloved Dallas Cowboys, especially over the first two days. Adding arguably the best receiver in the class in CeeDee Lamb, who "fell" to No. 17 overall, then nabbing CB Trevon Diggs and DT Neville Gallimore on Day 2, the Cowboys re-solidified their spot at the top of the NFC East -- at least on paper. Not to mention, they found Travis Frederick's replacement in Tyler Biadasz and more defensive help on Day 3. The Cowboys are in good position and can direct their attention to getting Dak Prescott's deal done.
Dolphins' future bright after selecting TuaAll eyes were on the Miami Dolphins coming into the draft as the only team with three first-round picks, and the entire football world awaited their decision when it came to the possibility of selecting their quarterback of the future at fifth overall. Miami made the right choice when it realized the reward far outweighed the risk with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Chris Grier made other significant moves, including trading for RB Matt Breida, but the selection of Tua alone made this draft significant for Miami. In two years' time, the Dolphins will be one of the NFL's best teams.
Two of NFL's best teams got even better over the weekendThere were two teams that really stood out to me -- the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. Both of these teams were exceptional last season, so it's hard to believe that they got better over the last week. But they did. I loved what Ravens GM Eric DeCosta did on Day 2 when he selected RB J.K. Dobbins and WR Devin Duvernay to boost an already dynamic offense and added depth to the defensive front seven. By the look of John Harbaugh's ecstatic reactions, he loved it, too.
I chose the 49ers for much different reasons. GM John Lynch didn't waste time addressing voids left by DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders when selecting DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk in Round 1. But the most notable moves were trades, which included sending away Matt Breida (to Miami) and Marquise Goodwin (to Philly) for picks and bringing in seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams. Staying active from start to finish has the 49ers sitting pretty heading into summer.
Ravens' draft haul keeps them atop the division, conferenceI'm keeping this one real simple. The Baltimore Ravens were one of the best teams in the league in 2019 and improved this weekend thanks to Eric DeCosta's ability to perfectly execute a draft. First-round pick Patrick Queen should make an immediate impact in the middle of the defense, and second-round RB J.K. Dobbins adds even more sizzle to the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense. Then sprinkle in needed depth across the roster, and this Ravens team looks destined for a big 2020.