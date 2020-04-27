FA signings could follow Monday's comp pick deadline

With the dust still settling from the 2020 NFL Draft, we might see some lingering free-agent deals completed in the coming days -- just not Monday.

Monday at 4 p.m. ET is the deadline for unrestricted free-agent signings to count in the compensatory pick formula for the following draft. Players officially signed after that deadline will not contribute to their former teams' chances of receiving a compensatory pick for their departure.

A few names come to mind in relation to this deadline: Jameis Winston (set to sign with New Orleans), Logan Ryan (still available) and Jadeveon Clowney (in a holding pattern with at least the Titans and Seahawks). These deals would factor into the compensatory formula because they are unrestricted free agents who would rank within the top 35 percent of the NFL.

Their signings could possibly have been delayed in order to keep their new teams from seeing their chances of receiving compensatory picks diminished because of such additions.

Other names that could be in consideration beyond this deadline: defensive end Everson Griffen, tackle Jason Peters, running back Carlos Hyde, edge rusher Markus Golden, tackle Demar Dotson and cornerback Prince Amukamara. Quarterback Cam Newton will likely have to wait longer due to the medical requirements associated with him securing new employment.