Rodgers, Pack take on Legion of Boom in FS1 re-air

A juggernaut driven by the Legion of Boom defense hosting a Titletown squad led by perhaps the NFL's finest offensive player at the time.

With a trip to the Super Bowl at stake, the Packers and Seahawks squared off and an overtime classic was had.

The Aaron Rodgers-led Packers would feature a whole lot of the leg of Mason Crosby, which was clutch as ever, along with an underrated defense featuring Clay Matthews, A.J. Hawk, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and a phenomenal effort from Morgan Burnette.

While the Seahawks' defense was the franchise calling card and had led it to an overwhelming Super Bowl title the year prior against the Broncos, Marshawn Lynch would provide a hallmark performance and Russell Wilson would make one of many huge throws when it mattered most.

