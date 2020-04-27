Dalvin Cook to participate in Vikes' voluntary program

Despite awaiting a new contract, Dalvin Cook is going to continue working from home.

The running back plans to participate in the Vikings' voluntary portion of their virtual offseason program, which begins Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Cook is coming off a career year at an ideal time as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. The former second-round pick earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019 after rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games as part of a Vikings offense that thrived on keeping the ball on the ground. Cook's two rushing touchdowns and 94 yards helped Minnesota score a postseason upset over the New Orleans Saints on Wild Card Weekend.

Perhaps more importantly, 2019 was Cook's healthiest professional season. He told NFL.com in late January he's "just happy" that he's with the Vikings, who selected Cook after a first-round slide in the 2017 draft and are entering the new decade with plenty of optimism. Instead of discussing possible 2021 free agency back in January, Cook was talking about remembering Minnesota's playoff triumph with the hopes the Vikings can "piggy-back off of it."

His participation in the voluntary period isn't much of a surprise, then, but it should be encouraging for Vikings fans who hope to see No. 33 in their backfield for many more years.