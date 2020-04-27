Cowboys' bizarre MNF win over Bills airs on ESPN

Tony Romo defied the odds going from undrafted walk-on to the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but on one Monday night in Buffalo, the quarterback could also defy the reality of a box score.

Tonight, ESPN (8:00 p.m. ET) will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' bizarre win over the Buffalo Bills despite their QB's six turnovers and a nine-point deficit with just seconds remaining.

Five interceptions and a lost fumble were already destined to be the focus of Romo's night in defeat, but there was no quit in these Cowboys, who scored nine points in the final 20 seconds to pull off an amazing win and remain undefeated five weeks into the 2007 season.

Romo orchestrated an 80-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown to wide receiver Patrick Crayton, which got the Cowboys within two with 20 seconds left in regulation. After a failed two-point conversion -- where Bills cornerback Jabari Greer stripped a would-be catch by Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens -- the game essentially came down to an onside kick that tight end Tony Curtis managed to recover as it bounced across midfield to give the Cowboys possession and shot.

That set up a 53-yard field goal for Cowboys kicker Nick Folk after a few plays and a timeout. He actually had to kick it twice thanks to a timely Bills timeout as his first attempt went through the uprights, but Folk was true again as time expired, and the Cowboys walked off in jubilation.