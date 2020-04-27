20 teams begin virtual offseason programs today

With the league's first-ever virtual draft in the rearview mirror, teams can refocus on preparing for next season in the midst of these unprecedented times.

Last Monday, 12 teams began their virtual offseason programs. Today, the remaining 20 teams will kick off their programs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Bengals, Broncos, Cardinals, Jets, Jaguars, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Rams, Saints, Seahawks, Steelers, Texans, Titans, Vikings and 49ers are all set to begin their virtual offseasons.

Pelissero also reported that only four of the teams -- Buccaneers, Dolphins, Eagles and Ravens -- will conduct virtual workouts. All 32 club facilities remain closed.

It will be the second week of virtual offseason programs, which were agreed to by the NFL and NFL Players Association on April 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is strictly virtual with on-field work only allowed when all facilities are reopened.

The virtual period will consist of three straight weeks of classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs that use videoconferencing.