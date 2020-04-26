2020 NFL Draft sets all-time viewership records

The 2020 NFL Draft was unique and historic in more ways than one. Not only was this year's version of the annual Player Selection Meeting the first completely virtual operation, it was the most watched ever.

Broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and digital channels, the draft reached a total of more than 55 million viewers over the three-day event, according to a league press release, with the average audience for the weekend of over 8.4 million viewers growing 35 percent over the 2019 draft.

Each day of the 2020 NFL Draft established new highs as an average audience of over 15.6 million viewers watched Round 1 on Thursday (+37 percent vs. 2019), over 8.2 million viewers watched Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday (+40 percent vs. 2019), and over 4.2 million viewers watched Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (+32 percent vs. 2019).

In addition, viewership for "NFL Draft-A-Thon LIVE," an online fundraising campaign hosted on NFL.com, averaged 5.4 million total daily viewers across multiple digital and social properties. Those viewers watched over 46.7 million total minutes of the online fundriaser. With the help of donations made during "NFL Draft-A-Thon Live," the NFL family has raised more than $100 million in COVID-19 relief.

"I couldn't be more proud of the efforts and collaboration of our clubs, league personnel, and our partners to conduct an efficient Draft and share an unforgettable experience with millions of fans during these uncertain times," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "This Draft is the latest chapter in the NFL's storied history of lifting the spirit of America and unifying people. In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of so many talented young men, we were pleased that this unique Draft helped shine a light on today's true heroes -- the healthcare workers, first responders, and countless others on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. We are also grateful to all those who contributed to the NFL family's fundraising efforts."

Funds raised during Draft-A-Thon will help support six national nonprofit organizations and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans can continue to donate at NFL.com/Relief.