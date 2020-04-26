Mayock: Gabe Jackson is Raiders' starting right guard

Gabe Jackson is no longer trade bait.

After being floated as a potential "former Raider" during the 2020 NFL Draft, Jackson will remain with Las Vegas as its starting right guard, general manager Mike Mayock told reporters Saturday.

"The future of Gabe Jackson? He's our starting right guard," Mayock said, per a team transcript. "We signed (Eric) Kush and we signed (Jordan) Devey, but both those guys can play all three interior positions. They're inside guys and I think Gabe Jackson is our starting right guard. That's exactly what it says."

Jackson was reportedly shopped in recent weeks, several general managers told NFL Network's Mike Silver this week, and the 28-year-old offensive lineman's asking price was "not high." However, by weekend's end, Jackson was still in silver and black.

Just under three years removed from inking a massive five-year extension with the club, albeit a different regime, Jackson has three years left on his deal with Las Vegas. However, none of the remaining seasons on his contract are guaranteed. Jackson's owed $9.6 million in 2020, making him the league's 11th highest-paid guard.

Las Vegas made seven picks this weekend, including one on the offensive line (Clemson guard John Simpson at No. 109).

As things stand, the Raiders will return the same starting offensive line as Derek Carr enjoyed in 2019, Jackson included.