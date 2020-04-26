Packers vs. Patriots double feature airing tonight

Two games between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. Two wildly different circumstances.

Tonight, FOX (3 p.m. ET) will re-air Super Bowl XXXI, where Brett Favre led the Packers to his only Super Bowl win over the Bill Parcells-led Patriots at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Favre triumphed by throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns, but it was an all-around team victory thanks to Desmond Howard's kickoff return touchdown early on and Reggie White's dominant defensive plays down the stretch.

Then on NBCSN (8 p.m. ET), the infamous Matt Flynn game where the backup QB filled in for Aaron Rodgers and delivered a memorable game in his NFL debut, though falling short of a victory on the game's final play. Throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns, Flynn remained the Packers backup and won a Super Bowl with the team the following year, but the former LSU Tiger went on to have a solid career thereafter with multiple teams, perhaps in thanks to this eye-opening performance.