LB Tae Crowder goes to Giants as 'Mr. Irrelevant'

We began the 2020 NFL Draft with a pick from the Southeastern Conference, so it was only right that we ended it in the same fashion.

The New York Giants selected Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder with the 255th pick of the draft Saturday. With the pick, Crowder became 2020's Mr. Irrelevant.

Good ol' No. 255 and the corresponding commemorative jersey -- and in times unlike our current unprecedented ones, a parade -- are to be enjoyed by Crowder, who's likely happy he was just selected at all.

Crowder recorded 62 tackles (four tackles for loss) and four passes defended in his final season at Georgia, capping a four-year career which included two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and 44 wins (three straight SEC East titles, three straight New Year's Six bowl game appearances) for his Bulldogs.

The odds of Mr. Irrelevant becoming a productive player are less than favorable (unless you're named Ryan Succop), but the 2018 Mr. Irrelevant, Redskins receiver Trey Quinn, is currently among Washington's top three receivers after two NFL seasons. All a guy needs is a shot.

Last year's Mr. Irrelevant, tight end Caleb Wilson, has yet to log a game played in the NFL. We'll see if Crowder can carve out a role in the Big Apple.

