2020 NFL Draft sets Day 2 record for viewership

For a second straight evening and two more rounds, the 2020 NFL Draft set viewership records.

With an average of 8.2 million viewers on Friday night, the draft had its best Day 2 ever as the second and third rounds set a new standard less than 24 hours after the first round likewise had record-breaking viewership.

The NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and digital platforms' 8.2-million average of the first-ever fully virtual draft was 40 percent larger than 2019. At its peak -- from 8:30 to 8:45 p.m. ET -- 10 million viewers tuned in.

Combined with Day 1's staggering 15.6 million average, the draft through two days is averaging the most viewers ever at 11.6 million -- a 37 percent increase from 2019.

The top six markets were Cleveland (9.5), Atlanta (8.8), Kansas City (8.6), Columbus, Ohio (8.4) and Milwaukee and Philadelphia (8.3).

In addition, Day 2 of the NFL "Draft-A-Thon LIVE" stream had 4.5 million total viewers with more than 8 million minutes watched over social and digital properties.

