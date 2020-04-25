Patriots nab kicker Justin Rohrwasser in fifth round

The New England Patriots filled their hole at kicker in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Pats made Marshall product Justin Rohrwasser the No. 159 overall pick. He was the first kicker selected this year.

Bill Belichick owned a gaping need at the position after cutting long-time kicker Stephen Gostkowski this offseason. The Pats didn't have a kicker on the roster until the selection of Rohrwasser.

Rohrwasser spent the past two seasons at Marshall. In 2019 he connected on 18 of 21 field-goal attempts (85.7 percent) and was 7 of 8 from 40-plus yards, including two 50-plus yarders, with a long of 53. The booter spent two years with the University of Rhode Island in 2015 and 2016 before moving on to Marshall.

With most expecting the Patriots to add a quarterback at some point during the draft, Belichick first decided to fill the hole at the kicker position.

