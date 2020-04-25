Cowboys add Tyler Biadasz after rare trade with Eagles

Even bitter division rivals can do business during Day 3 of the NFL draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for just the eighth time.

The Cowboys jumped up to grab the No. 146 pick (the final selection in the fourth round), sending the 164th pick and a 2021 fifth-rounder to Philly.

The last time the Cowboys and Eagles did draft-day business was 2010, when Dallas moved up to the No. 55 pick to take linebacker Sean Lee -- sending picks 59 (which was sent to Cleveland and turned into RB Montario Hardesty) and 125 (TE Clay Harbor) to Philly.

Dallas used the selection to snag center Tyler Biadasz out of Wisconsin.

A technician at the pivot, Biadsz was a three-year starter for a road-grading Badgers offensive line. He might not be the best athlete, but the 6-foot-4, 314-pound lineman gets good leverage and gets to holes, creating a path to the second level.

The Cowboys leaped up to snag Biadasz to help battle to replace Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick, who retired this offseason.

