Redskins select WR Antonio Gandy-Golden in 4th round

The Washington Redskins added a big, physically imposing wide receiver Saturday in Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden with a fourth-round pick (No. 142 overall), and with the same draft card, added one of the 2020 NFL Draft's most unique personalities.

Gandy-Golden parlayed two dominant seasons at the small college level with a solid practice week at the Reese's Senior Bowl to carve his place in what is considered an exceptionally deep draft class of receivers. He overpowers smaller cornerbacks in the red zone and third-down situations and has a knack for coming down with 50-50 balls that let him extend his length. Gandy-Golden posted two 1,000-yard seasons with the Flames, his best coming last year (79-1,396-10) for a 17.7-yard per catch average. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he clocked 4.6 speed and measured 6-foot-4, 223 pounds.

Gandy-Golden has an assortment of off-field talents; he's adept in multiple sports, has bowled a 300 and is a Rubik's Cube solver, among other talents.

He was the second receiver the Redskins added in the draft, following the selection of Memphis' Antonio Gibson.

