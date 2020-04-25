Cleveland Browns select tight end Harrison Bryant

No position group's current standing will keep the Browns from adding another weapon to its arsenal.

Cleveland selected tight end Harrison Bryant with the 115th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bryant joins a tight end group that already includes former first-round pick David Njoku and Austin Hooper, who was a big catch in free agency. Bryant thrived at Florida Atlantic, catching 110 passes for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 combined. His senior season efforts earned him the John Mackey Award, given to the most outstanding tight end in college football, in 2019.

The pick is notable because of Kevin Stefanski's tendency to use multiple, complementary tight ends in his offense, and because of what this might mean for Njoku's future. Bryant is an athletic pass-catcher who is also a ferocious blocker, making for a player who could be used on all three offensive downs. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein listed Bryant's NFL player comparison as 49ers tight end George Kittle.

With Njoku entering year four of his career and the Browns needing to make a decision on his fifth-year option before the summer, the selection of Bryant calls Njoku's future with the team into question. The Browns have enjoyed Njoku's pass-catching ability, but have continued to wait for Njoku to improve as a blocker. Bryant's ability to do both could make the former Miami Hurricane expendable in the weeks and months to come.

