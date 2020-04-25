New York Jets select FIU QB James Morgan in fourth

The New York Jets landed a young backup quarterback to groom behind Sam Darnold.

Gang Green selected James Morgan with the No. 125 pick.

The Florida International signal-caller owns an NFL caliber cannon with good velocity who can get through a progression quickly and can buy time in the pocket. A pro-style quarterback, Morgan combines poise, good arm and ability to read from the pocket. A captain at FIU, Morgan combines physical upside, intelligence, self-assurance, and competitiveness, all traits NFL scouts adore.

Morgan enters the NFL as a developmental prospect, needing to improve his decision-making, taking a lot of risks with the ball in college, and ball placement.

The Jets were expected to snag a young project to sit behind Darnold and they found that man in Morgan, who has the upside NFL teams like to take chances on during Day 3 of the draft. The fourth round might be high for a developmental prospect for a team with a bevy of needs, but it could pay off in a big way down the road if Morgan grows into an NFL caliber player who could either be a spot starter in New York or trade bait in a few years.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.