Indianapolis Colts select QB Jacob Eason in 4th round

The Indianapolis Colts deepened their position at quarterback Saturday in selecting Jacob Eason from Washington at No. 122 overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eason enters a quarterback room that includes veterans Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

Eason threw for 3,132 yards as a 64 percent passer with the Huskies last season, with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has a big arm but is known to struggle under pressure.

"You could put his top 15 throws together and put them up against anyone," said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on the NFL Network/ESPN broadcast. "He can reach any blade of grass on the field with his arm strength."

Eason began his college career at Georgia, where he was a freshman starter but transferred to UW after losing the role to Jake Fromm. Although Fromm enjoyed an impressive career at UGA, the early eligibility junior was still available when the Colts chose Eason.

Eason was the first quarterback selected on the draft's final day, and the sixth overall.

