Day 3 starts with Bengals taking Akeem Davis-Gaither

The bulk of NFL rosters are acquired on Day 3 of the NFL draft. It's the time for great teams to separate themselves from the rest of the crowd by unearthing key depth pieces and sometimes diamonds in the rough.

Day three of the 2020 NFL Draft kicked off the same as the past two days: With the Cincinnati Bengals upgrading a position of need.

The Bengals made linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither the No. 107 overall pick.

The Appalachian State linebacker was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, compiling 104 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and nine passes defended in 2019.

Davis-Gaither owns sideline-to-sideline tackling ability with an unceasing motor. He's a tweener who can improve in coverage and be a sub-package linebacker. A standout for the during the Senior Bowl this year, the Bengals coaching staff got an up-close look at the kind of playmaker Davis-Gaither can be on the second level of the defense.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.