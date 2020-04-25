O'Brien: 'Good open lines' for new Watson contract

Much ado lately as it relates to the Texans has been the roster's comings and goings.

Deandre Hopkins has been traded to the Cardinals and running back David Johnson has joined the ranks. Brandin Cooks was also brought in via trade. Last season, Laremy Tunsil came about via swap with the Dolphins and he's subsequently received a mammoth extension.

One of the few constants has been quarterback Deshaun Watson and his emergence as one of the NFL's stars of the present and future.

Watson's current contract -- which is pending a fifth-year option -- is heading toward a lofty extension. Coach and general manager Bill O'Brien indicated it's only a matter of time.

"Very good open lines of communication," O'Brien said Friday, per NFL Network's James Palmer. "We haven't really gotten into the details of anything right now."

O'Brien added that he and Watson -- along with Watson's agent -- have a great relationship and the Texans want the standout signal-caller leading Houston's charge for a long time to come.

However, O'Brien also said, per Palmer, that Tunsil's three-year, $66 million deal took roughly a month and a half to come to fruition. Thus, it might takes some time.

Currently, Watson is set to make $1.17 million in base salary in 2020 (with a $2.05 million signing bonus).

Offseasons have been crazy these last two seasons in Houston, but the 24-year-old Watson has emerged as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks and a big payday is on the horizon.