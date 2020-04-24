Saints trade up, select LB Zack Baun with 74th pick

The Saints are moving up to make their pick.

New Orleans traded No. 88 and a 2021 third-round selection to the Cleveland Browns for Nos. 74 and 244. With the 74th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Saints selected Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.

Baun is an effective and athletic but slightly undersized outside linebacker whose stock was higher before his urine sample taken at the NFL Scouting Combine produced a diluted result. He slid to the third round, where the Saints moved up to select him and add him to a corps that includes Alex Anzalone, Kiko Alonso and Demario Davis.

Davis' contract expires after the 2020 season, and at 31 years old, it seems as if the Saints are preparing for life after Davis by adding Baun.