Cardinals select Josh Jones with No. 72 pick in draft

The Arizona Cardinals eschewed offensive line help in the first round but scooped up some in the third.

The Cards selected Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick.

The No. 39 prospect on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's board, Jones has good foot quickness and has solid hands with a heavy punch. The offensive tackle needs to get stronger to be a force at the NFL level.

Jones was projected by some to go as high as the first round by some scouts. The Cardinals scooping him up in the third could be a coup for an Arizona team that desperately required help in front of Kyler Murray.

Jones projects as a solid starter with high upside in the NFL who could immediately upgrade a position of need in the desert.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.