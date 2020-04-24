New York Jets pick WR Denzel Mims in second round

It took 59 picks, but the Jets have a new toy to line up wide.

New York selected Baylor receiver Denzel Mims with the 59th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. The Jets traded down from the No. 48 selection earlier Friday and recouped the 59th and 101st picks from the Seahawks.

Mims is a player who benefited significantly from the pre-draft process. Scouts and media members in Mobile, Alabama, got a good look at the long receiver during Senior Bowl practices, where he wowed onlookers and provided a big boost to his stock. Some thought Mims might even go as high as the first round, but the Jets fill a massive need with potentially great value by choosing Mims at 59.

Mims is unpolished, but his natural talent and athleticism should ease his transition to the NFL. New York was in need of a receiver of Mims' stature following the departure of Robby Anderson and they answered that question with the choice of Mims. He'll now prepare to catch passes from Sam Darnold in the Big Apple.

With the 68th pick, New York went defense for the first time in the 2020 draft, selecting California defensive back Ashtyn Davis. The Jets later added Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga with the 79th selection.

