Baltimore Ravens select RB J.K. Dobbins at 55

The Baltimore Ravens added Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins to what was already the top rushing offense in the NFL Friday, picking the Buckeyes' star rusher at No. 55 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Dobbins was exceptionally productive in a three-year career at Ohio State, rushing for 4,459 yards and a 6.2-yard average and 38 touchdowns. He combines vision and power with a low-to-the-ground stride, but with the quickness to bounce outside for big plays. His running style is not unlike that of Ravens RB Mark Ingram, who meshed well with the style of offense the club has installed to suit QB Lamar Jackson.

Also... BIG TRUZZ!!! â Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

"He's so compact and he's so strong, he's got tremendous balance," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on Friday's NFL Network/ESPN broadcast. Jeremiah ranked Dobbins the No. 37 overall player in the draft.

The Ravens were the NFL's runaway leader in rushing yards last season, with Jackson providing much of that production himself, at 206 yards per game.

