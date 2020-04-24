Steelers select Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger picked up a dangerous offensive weapon Friday in Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool, whom the Steelers selected at No. 49 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Steelers' pass offense ranked 31st in the NFL last season at 186.3 yards per game, and Claypool will give the club an exciting addition to a receiving corps that failed to produce a 700-yard receiver.

Claypool had a breakout season for the Fighting Irish with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior last year. The Canadian native brings an incredible blend of size and speed; in fact, he's been projected as a potential tight end at 6-4, 238 pounds. He performed like a much smaller man at the NFL Scouting Combine, however, clocking a 4.42 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Claypool was the Steelers' first selection of the draft.

