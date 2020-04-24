Dallas Cowboys select CB Trevon Diggs with 51st pick

Stefon Diggs' brother is looking to replace Byron Jones.

That's seemingly the hope for the Dallas Cowboys who used the 51st pick to select cornerback Trevon Diggs on Friday night.

Diggs, the younger brother of wide receiver standout Stefon Diggs, fills a mammoth hole in the Big D defense with Jones' departure to the Dolphins.

At 6-foot-2, 200-plus pounds, Diggs has phenomenal size for his position and with wide receiver experience a knack for the ball (three interceptions as a senior). Though there's room for improvement, Diggs is instantly an asset with his ability to match up with the biggest-bodied receivers in the game.

