Jaguars land WR Laviska Shenault with No. 42 pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a potential monster receiver in the second round.

The Jags made Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The muscular, thick receiver has the athletic profile to be a No. 1 playmaker in the NFL. An explosive, strong wideout, Shenault can bench press defensive backs off the line of scrimmage, run through tackles and run away from defenders in the open field.

At Colorado, Shenault lined up everywhere in the formation, insid, outside and even some Wildcat.

Sporting stellar hands, high-point ability, and extreme YAC upside, Shenault adds an X-factor to Gardner Minshew's wideout corps, which already includes D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook. Chark and Shenault should form a tantalizing pair that complement each other well.

Injury history is a concern for Shenault, but he was recently cleared from core muscle surgery. If he can stay healthy, the receiver can be a massive difference-maker in Jacksonville.

