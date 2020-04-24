Chicago Bears select TE Cole Kmet with pick No. 43

When the Chicago Bears signed tight end Jimmy Graham, it was one of the more scrutinized free-agency moves.

With their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bears either alleviated some of those concerns or added more puzzlement as they selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the 43rd overall pick on Friday night.

Kmet's selection was the first pick of the draft for Chicago and he was the first tight end taken. The Bears weren't done in the second round, though, as they took Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the pick No. 50.

Having released Prince Amukamara, Johnson fills a big need and is a value pick considering NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had his as his No. 29 prospect.

With a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame, Kmet is an athletic option in the passing game and a solid blocker in the running game, who is likely to eventually move into the starting tight end spot for the Bears.

With Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles primed for a quarterback competition, it looks like Kmet and Graham will be vying for the top TE spot at the onset of camp.

