Panthers focused on D-line help, pick Yetur Gross-Matos

The Carolina Panthers are investing in the men who will meet the opponent first.

One day after selecting Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the seventh-overall pick, the Panthers doubled down up front, choosing Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gross-Matos proved with his statistics that he can rush the passer and do so well, but he might need some time to mature to an NFL level of power and strength. No worries, though: The 22-year-old Gross-Matos should still be a quality starter and could become a legitimate impact player as he gets older, combining his excellent athleticism with a veteran's strength.

With Brown inside and Gross-Matos on the edge, the Panthers are displaying a commitment to winning up front. We'll see if it produces an effective duo in Charlotte.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.