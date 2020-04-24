Detroit Lions select RB D'Andre Swift with 35th pick

The Detroit Lions bolstered a rushing offense that ranked 21st in the NFL last year with one of the 2020 NFL Draft's elite running backs Friday, selecting Georgia RB D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round.

Swift brings a versatile skill set as an explosively shifty runner with the long speed for breakaway runs and a strong knack for pass protection.

Swift took over one of college football's most draft-productive backfields with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bulldogs, who have sent four rushers to the NFL as top-two-round picks in the last six drafts. He averaged a whopping 6.6 yards per carry for his three-year Georgia career. Swift was ranked the No. 16 overall player in the draft by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who compared Swift's skill set to 2019 Raiders first-round pick Josh Jacobs.

Swift was the second running back selected, behind LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Swift joins Kerryon Johnson in the Lions backfield; Johnson ran for 403 yards on 113 carries last season.

Detroit averaged 103.1 rushing yards per game last season.

