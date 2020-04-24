Cincinnati Bengals take Tee Higgins to start Round 2

The Cincinnati Bengals opened Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft by adding a weapon for new franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bengals made receiver Tee Higgins the No. 33 overall pick.

The Clemson standout is a lanky target at 6-foot-3, with room to get stronger. Higgins sports tremendous ball skills, can elevate to high-point the pigskin, and offers a big catch radius. The wideout could be a big red-zone target, compiling 27 TDs in three seasons at Clemson.

Higgins provides Burrow a big-play threat who can play on the outside or inside the formation.

The rookie adds another element to the Bengals' passing game that already sports A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross. Higgins should slide alongside Green and Boyd to create a great trio.

With Green's future in Cincy in doubt, after he missed the entire 2019 campaign due to injury and was slapped with the franchise tag, the Higgins selection provides insurance with explosive upside. If Green leaves after this season, a pairing of Higgins and Boyd would still be a great duo for Burrow to grow with.

