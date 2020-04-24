Texans signing former Giants safety Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is headed to Houston.

It's the safety and special teams ace, not the wide receiver, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported he's signing with the Texans.

The eighth-year veteran spent the past two season with the New York Giants, where he tallied 106 tackles and two interceptions in a reserve role. He's missed just three games over the past five seasons.

Thomas made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and was recently named to the Pro Football Focus All-Decade team.

