Draft Buzz: Panthers WR Samuel a trade candidate

The Carolina Panthers' remaking of their roster continues during this week's draft, and it might include a player already on the team's roster.

Teams have been consistently calling to check on the availability of former second-round pick Curtis Samuel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Samuel put together his first full season of action in 2019, catching 54 passes for 627 yards and six touchdowns. Samuel's most productive outings came in Carolina's two meetings with Tampa Bay, in which the receiver caught nine passes for 161 yards and a touchdown combined between the contests.

The NFL community has continously salivated over Samuel's big-play potential since he joined Carolina in 2017, but he's yet to produce a breakout season. Some of this can undoubtedly be attributed to Carolina's general offensive struggles, which grew in 2019 thanks to the absence of Cam Newton. With Teddy Bridgewater now set to take over at the position, Samuel would be an ideal target for the quarterback in a corps that includes D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. Carolina could make more significant improvements across its roster with a deal that involves Samuel, though, making this storyline one to watch this weekend.

One interested party -- or quarterback -- is the Redskins' Dwayne Haskins, who pointed out that his favorite target last season, Terry McLaurin, played alongside Samuel at Ohio State, which is also Haskins' alma mater.

Elsewhere in draft buzz Friday:

» Amid rumors of a potential pairing with the Colts, the Packers were adamant about trading up for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, per Rapoport. Green Bay eventually did just that, selecting Love at No. 26.

» The most surprising pick of the first round came from New Orleans, per Rapoport. The Saints selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the 24th choice.

» The Browns, Cowboys and Vikings ended up taking players they almost never thought would be available by the time they were on the clock, according to Rapoport. Cleveland took Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills 10th overall, while the Cowboys nabbed Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 and the Vikings chose LSU wideout Justin Jefferson at No. 22.

» Dallas debated taking LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 17 before ultimately spending the pick on Lamb in a decision to take the best player available, per Rapoport.

» Once active in talks to trade up, the Denver Broncos ceased such discussions earlier this week and believed Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy would still be available at No. 15. When he was, they were glad to make the selection, Rapoport reported.

» The Las Vegas Raiders followed their projections with their two first-round picks, spending No. 12 on a receiver and No. 19 on a cornerback as expected. The players chosen -- Alabama's Henry Ruggs and Ohio State's Damon Arnette -- surprised the league, though, per Rapoport.

» The Bengals are on the clock with the No. 33 pick and two players they're eyeing: defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and wide receiver Denzel Mims, per Rapoport.

» The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are among the teams slated to draft early in Round 2 and willing to trade down, according to Rapoport. The New Orleans Saints, who could target a cornerback or linebacker, New York Jets (cornerback), Jacksonville Jaguars (offensive tackle) and Atlanta Falcons have made calls to move up.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.