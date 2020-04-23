NFL records and stats, Draft Day 1: Tua to Dolphins, SEC rules

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

» Joe Burrow was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow led all FBS passers with a 76.3 completion percentage, 5,671 pass yards, and a single-season FBS-record 60 pass touchdowns as he led LSU to an undefeated season and a national championship. Burrow is the fifth quarterback selected with the first overall pick in the last six drafts -- Myles Garrett (2017) is the only non-quarterback selected first overall since 2015.

» Chase Young was selected second overall by the Washington Redskins, joining linebacker LaVar Arrington (second overall in 2000) as the highest-drafted defensive players by the Redskins in the common-draft era (since 1967). Young is the third player from Ohio State to be selected by Washington in the last two drafts. He joins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (15th overall) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (76th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

» The Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall. Hall of Famer Dan Marino was the last Dolphins quarterback to be selected to a Pro Bowl, doing so in the 1995 season. Miami has the longest active quarterback Pro Bowl drought in the NFL. Tagovailoa holds the Alabama school record for career pass touchdowns with 87, but the injuries he dealt with during his college career led to many questioning his 2020 draft status.

» Justin Herbert was selected sixth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, making him the fifth Oregon quarterback drafted in the first round in the common-draft era (since 1967).

» The Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons eighth overall. Simmons had 107 tackles, 8.0 sacks and three interceptions in 2019. The last FBS player with at least 100 tackles, at least 8.0 sacks and at least three interceptions in a season was Buffalo's Khalil Mack in 2013.

» The Raiders' first pick in their new city was Henry Ruggs III, whom Las Vegas selected 12th overall. Ruggs is the seventh wide receiver since 2003 to run sub-4.30 (4.27) in the 40-yard dash, but none of the prior six players have had 2,500 receiving yards in their career.

» CeeDee Lamb was selected 17th overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb is the sixth offensive player the Cowboys have selected in the first round since 2010 ... and the previous five have combined for 24 Pro Bowl selections.

» The Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft, which might be bigger news for Aaron Rodgers than you would think. The last time the Packers drafted a quarterback in the first round, a 35-year-old Brett Favre was their starting quarterback and he had 49,734 career pass yards and 376 career pass touchdowns ... and Green Bay selected Rodgers 24th overall. Rodgers is currently 36 years old, with 46,946 career pass yards and 364 career pass touchdowns and when did they take Love? With the 26th overall pick.

» Six wide receivers were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, tied for the second-most in the common-draft era. Henry Ruggs III (12th), Jerry Jeudy (15th), CeeDee Lamb (17th), Jalen Reagor (21st), Justin Jefferson (22nd) and Brandon Aiyuk (25th) were all drafted. Only the 2004 NFL Draft saw more wide receivers selected in the first round, highlighted by the third overall pick Larry Fitzgerald.

» The SEC had a record-breaking day with 15 players being selected in the first round, the most by a conference in a single draft all-time. In addition, six of the top 10 picks were players from SEC schools, marking the most top 10 picks from a conference in a single draft all-time.

» Alabama had four players selected in the top 20 draft picks for the first time in school history, joining USC in 1968 as the only other school in the common-draft era (since 1967) to have four offensive players selected in the first round of a single draft. Tua Tagovailoa (fifth), Jedrick Wills (10th), Henry Ruggs III (12th) and Jerry Jeudy (15th) were all selected.