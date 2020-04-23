SB champion Chiefs select RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs closed out the opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft by taking the first running back off the board.

K.C. used the No. 32 overall pick to swipe LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire fits Andy Reid's offense like a glove. The LSU product is a dynamic dual-threat running back who excels in the passing game.

Leading into the draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, per NFL Network's James Palmer, told Reid to watch some Edwards-Helaire film and that the back reminded Veach of one of Brian Westbrook -- a versatile dynamo for Reid during his time with the Eagles. Reid watched and returned to Veach with the retort that Edwards-Helaire was even better.

A quick-dart runner, Edwards-Helaire can change direction on a dime, and his low center of gravity allows him to bounce off defenders between the tackles. He owns the talent to sidestep tacklers and bounce the ball outside, with the quickness to dash to the second level. His pass protection needs work, but the rookie's ability to play all three downs is perfect for today's NFL, and particularly Reid's scheme.

In the Tigers' championship season, Edwards-Helaire compiled 1,414 rushing yards and 16 TDs on 215 carries and 55 catches for 453 receiving yards with another score.

"He's such a playmaker," one coach told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero about Edwards-Helaire. "He's a good ball-carrier, but his value in the pass game is pretty substantial. He never gets tackled by the first guy."

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compared Edwards-Helaire to former Chiefs great Priest Holmes. That's some high praise for an incoming rookie.

Edwards-Helaire joins a backfield with Damien Williams, 2019 sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson atop the corps.

With Edwards-Helaire's dual-threat dynamic ability, Reid adds another weapon who can play three downs and feast when given the opportunity. The shifty back appears tailor-made for Reid's offense in all phases.

With the Chiefs keeping much of their veteran corps intact this offseason, the 32nd selection seemed somewhat a luxury. K.C. capitalized by adding one of the draft's most dynamic backs to an already nasty offense.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.