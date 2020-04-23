Eagles select WR Jalen Reagor No. 21 overall

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman has finally addressed his franchise's most obvious need.

The Eagles selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Carson Wentz's offense was mired in mediocrity for the majority of the 2019 season, struggling to move the chains once speed demon DeSean Jackson went down with a core muscle injury in September. With Jackson returning to full health and Reagor on the scene, Wentz suddenly has the luxury of playing pitch-and-catch with a pair of pint-sized playmakers after watching Eagles wideouts finish just 31st with 1,647 receiving yards a year ago.

Much like the early career version of Jackson, Reagor offers dynamic run-after-catch and kick-return ability in addition to his receiving skills. He will be a candidate to provide the jet-sweep pre-snap motion popularized by Tyreek Hill in Kansas City. A lethal downfield threat, Reagor hauled in 14 deep scores at TCU, the third-most in FBS over the past three years.

"He may be the most explosive guy coming out of this draft," one scout touted, per The Athletic's Bob McGinn. "Quick and aggressive, plays fast, quick hands. Can he be a slot receiver, too? I think he can."

If Reagor makes an instant impact and 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside starts reaching his potential, the Eagles could have one of the most improved receiving corps in the league this year.

