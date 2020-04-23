2020 NFL Draft trade tracker: Packers trade up for QB

The 2020 NFL Draft is upon us, which means a number of teams are going to be making moves to improve their team for next season and beyond. From the moment the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET to the moment it ends, this page will be updated to account for each trade made during and after each day. You can follow along with the trades below, and be sure to check our Drack Tracker to see where each selected prospect lands.

Draft day trades

49ers trade down from No. 13 pick...

49ers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 14; select South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 117)

Buccaneers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 13; select Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs)

» 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 245)

And trade up for No. 25 pick

49ers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 25; select Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk)

Vikings receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 31; select TCU CB Jeff Gladney)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 117)

» 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 176)

Chargers trade up for No. 23 pick

Chargers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 23; select Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray)

Patriots receive:

» 2020 second-round pick (No. 37)

» 2020 third-round pick (No. 71)

Packers make a move to draft Rodgers' understudy at No. 26

Packers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 26; select Utah State QB Jordan Love)

Dolphins receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 30; select Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

