2020 NFL Draft trade tracker: 49ers, Bucs make first deal

The 2020 NFL Draft is upon us, which means a number of teams are going to be making moves to improve their team for next season and beyond. From the moment the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET to the moment it ends, this page will be updated to account for each trade made during and after each day. You can follow along with the trades below, and be sure to check our Drack Tracker to see where each selected prospect lands.

Draft day trades

49ers trade down from No. 13 pick

49ers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 14; select South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw)

» 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 117)

Buccaneers receive:

» 2020 first-round pick (No. 13; select Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs)

» 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 245)

