Bucs, 49ers swap picks, select OL Tristan Wirfs at 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up to the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to select Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs in what proved to be the first in-draft trade of the first round. The Bucs moved up just one selection and packaged the Nos. 14 overall and 117th overall picks (fourth round) with the San Francisco 49ers for the Nos. 13 and 245th overall (seventh round) selections.

Wirfs, a standout left tackle for the Hawkeyes, will be expected to immediately improve pass protection in front of the Bucs' prized free-agent signing in future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady. The selection matched Wirfs' draft value, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who ranked Wirfs the No. 13 overall player available in his Top 150 listing.

Wirfs posted incredible numbers for a 320-pound player at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with a 4.85 40-yard dash, the fastest among offensive linemen at the event, and a vertical jump of 36.5 inches, a modern combine record for his position. He also broad jumped 10 feet, 1 inch.

The 49ers followed the Buccaneers' selection by taking South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, adding to what is already one of the NFL's top defensive lines.

