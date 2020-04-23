Jets select OT Mekhi Becton No. 11 overall

General manager Joe Douglas continues to overhaul the offensive line in his first offseason with Gang Green.

The Jets selected Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

At nearly 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds, the nimble-footed Becton raised eyebrows at the NFL Scouting Combine, becoming the heaviest player to run a 40-yard dash in less than 5.2 seconds.

Becton needs work on balance and awareness, per NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, but is a rare athlete who fits Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells' planet theory. There are only so many humans on the planet with that size and movement ability, naturally enhancing their value at the highest level of football.

A three-year starter with the Cardinals, Becton is the top-ranked offensive lineman, holding the No. 7 spot on Jeremiah's list of the top 150 prospects.

"He has the highest ceiling," one scout raved to The Athletic's Bob McGinn. "You shouldn't have the initial lateral quickness at that size that this guy has. There's some rawness there (but) he could be a perennial Pro Bowl type."

As the prototype for a blindside protector, Becton figures to push high-dollar signee George Fant to the right side on a blocking unit that also features free-agent acquisitions Greg Van Roten and Conner McGovern on the interior. Last year's unit allowed 52 sacks, the most by a Jets offensive line since 2007.

Now that Douglas has fulfilled his vow to improve the front line, he can turn attention to wide receiver, edge rusher and cornerback in later rounds.

