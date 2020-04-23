Carolina Panthers select DT Derrick Brown at No. 7

The Carolina Panthers fortified the interior defensive line with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft with Auburnâs Derrick Brown.

The burly defensive tackle gives Carolina an outstanding run stopper with skilled technique and impressive power as an interior pass rusher. He joins Kawann Short and Woodrow Hamilton in the Panthers' interior defensive front.

Brown returned for his senior season at AU and was considered one of the Tigers' leaders in the locker room. He made four sacks last year with 11 tackles for loss. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah rated Brown the draft's No. 5 overall player in his Top 150 list, and analyst Charles Davis had Brown to Carolina in his mock draft.

The pick made Brown the first defensive tackle off the board.

