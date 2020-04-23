New York Giants select OL Andrew Thomas No. 4 overall

New York general manager Dave Gettleman has hired protection for second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants selected Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Gettleman has stated a preference for behemoth "hog mollies" up front and has stressed the importance of landing a future Hall of Famer with high-end selections. Thomas is just the fourth tackle and 18th overall player on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 150 prospects. Although Thomas has a "high floor" as a solid starter, Jeremiah added Thursday night, he has not exhibited elite recovery, balance or athleticism.

On the bright side, Thomas is the top-ranked offensive lineman on list of The Athletic's Bob McGinn, a venerable draft insider who polled 17 scouts, coaches and executives.

"Never have an issue with him," one scout explained. "This kid will pick up the system immediately. Cannot say enough good stuff about him. He's a legit starter right away."

Thomas' 92.5 draft grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest in the SEC last season, beating out fellow top prospect Jedrick Wills of Alabama.

After starting at right tackle as a freshman, Thomas shifted over to the left side for his last two seasons with the Bulldogs. With veteran Nate Solder established on Jones' blind side, Thomas will likely begin his career next to steady guard Kevin Zeitler at right tackle.

Star running back Saquon Barkley should be thrilled to see the upgrade in lead blocking after failing to see consistent holes in an injury-marred disappointing 2019 campaign. An offense that placed 19th in rushing yards and 23rd in total offense figures to show improvement in new coach Joe Judge's debut season.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.