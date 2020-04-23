Las Vegas will play host to 2022 NFL Draft

Las Vegas is still getting its draft.

During Thursday's first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the 2022 draft will be held in Las Vegas.

"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," Goodell said in statement. "Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."

This year's draft -- the first fully virtual selection process -- was originally scheduled to emanate from Las Vegas ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural season. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the change to the virtual format.

Now, the NFL has announced plans to revisit a first-ever Las Vegas draft.

"We're thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022. While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "We plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget."

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland. And the 2022 draft -- the 87th annual gathering of NFL franchises to select freshly eligible players -- is headed for Vegas.

