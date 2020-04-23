Steelers OLB Bud Dupree signs franchise tag tender

As the 2020 NFL Draft sits hours away from commencement, one of many former first-round picks starting on the Steelers defense signed his franchise tag.

Linebacker Bud Dupree signed his franchise tag tender on Thursday morning, the team announced.

The outside linebacker, who was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft with the 22nd pick, is coming off a career year for Pittsburgh.

In his fifth season, the 27-year-old edge had career-highs of 16 starts, 11.5 sacks, 68 tackles, four forced fumbles, 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.

Dupree and the Steelers, who don't have a first-round draft choice today, have until July 15 at 4 p.m. ET to work out a long-term contract.