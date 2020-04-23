Roundup: Bills exercise option on Tre'Davious White

On the day of the NFL draft, the Bills locked in their top pick from 2017 for another season.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White, the team announced.

Consider it a formality for one of the top players at his position. White is coming off an All-Pro season after tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions and not surrendering a touchdown in coverage. The fourth-year CB already has 12 INTs and 43 passes defensed in his young career while pacing one of the league's best defensive units.

White will likely be in line for a big pay day with the Bills, who selected him No. 27 overall three years ago. Exercising his option ensures he remains in Buffalo through 2021.

Elsewhere in Friday transactions around the league:

» The New York Jets made official the addition of two players they reached agreements with in March: offensive tackle George Fant and linebacker Jordan Jenkins. They pried Fant away from the Seahawks with a three-year deal worth up to $30 million, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported. They're bringing Jenkins back on a one-year deal.

New York also announced it re-signed quarterback David Fales and four exclusive rights free agent: LB B.J. Bello, K Sam Ficken, OL Leo Koloamatangi and LB Frankie Luvu.