Colts sign former Bears TE Trey Burton to 1-year deal

The Colts continue to add notable pieces to their roster before the NFL draft.

Indianapolis signed former Bears tight end Trey Burton to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Burton will get the league minimum from his new team but is guaranteed to make $4 million total because of his contract with Chicago.

The move reunites the veteran TE with Colts coach Frank Reich, who served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator while the pair won a Super Bowl in 2017. Burton was cut by Chicago last week on the heels of an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, which saw him catch just 14 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns in eight games.

The 28-year-old Burton set career highs with 54 catches, for 569 yards and six touchdowns just two years ago, months after signing a four-year, $32 million deal with the Bears. In Indianapolis, he'll be slotted alongside Jack Doyle, who caught 43 passes last year.